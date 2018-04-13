Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies two assists
Pavelski notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of this series.
This gives Pavelski a five-game point streak, and he has 15 points in his last 15 games. Both of his assists came on Evander Kane goals, which is worth noting. The addition of the goal-scoring winger to Pavelski's line certainly adds to his fantasy potential.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scores to extend point streak•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Adds two more points to season ledger•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Notches two helpers•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tacks on two more goals•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Terrorizes Oilers with four-point night•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Blows up for three points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...