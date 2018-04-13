Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies two assists

Pavelski notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of this series.

This gives Pavelski a five-game point streak, and he has 15 points in his last 15 games. Both of his assists came on Evander Kane goals, which is worth noting. The addition of the goal-scoring winger to Pavelski's line certainly adds to his fantasy potential.