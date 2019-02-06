Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies two points
Pavelski scored the game-winning goal and added an assist on the power play in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Jets on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old has scored in three straight games, which has been his overall theme for this season. He has 29 goals in 54 games, which is already seven more than what he tallied in 2017-18. But he has two problems -- first, he holds a 20.7 shooting percentage, which is more than 8.0 percent higher than his career norm. Furthermore, he only has 19 assists and is threatening to post his lowest assist total since the lockout season. Even more incredibly, Pavelski only has 11 even-strength assists all season. So while Pavelski could get close to averaging a point per game if he catches fire in the helpers category, he could also see a decline in production during the final two months if his shooting percentage drops.
