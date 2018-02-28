Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Terrorizes Oilers with four-point night
Pavelski scored his 16th goal of the season and had three assists in Tuesday's win over Edmonton.
This marks the second time this month the first-line center has gone off for four points in a game against the Oilers. The 33-year-old skated alongside newcomer Evander Kane and is now up to 50 points in 64 games. Pavelski has only gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last 10 contests, but he's been explosive in those four outings. The veteran forward is an automatic roll down the stretch.
