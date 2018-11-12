Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Three points in win

Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

Pavelski's eighth goal of 2018-19 came on an empty net but was supplemented by his first two assists of 2018-19. The 34-year-old now has 10 points in 18 games, however, Sunday was only his second multi-point performance of the season.

