Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Trending toward playing Thursday

Pavelski (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash against the Blackhawks, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.

Obviously, it's either Pavelski sits or he doesn't, but the Sharks reportedly are leaning toward the latter. After all, it would be extremely poor optics for the Pacific Division club to lose a seventh straight game with the playoffs near. San Jose has never won a Stanley Cup and Bay Area fans need the reassurance that the captain is ready to go not only for the next game but a potentially deep postseason run.