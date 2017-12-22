Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Two more power-play points Thursday
Pavelski contributed a pair of power-play helpers in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.
Pavelski's shown some signs of life with two goals and six assists in his past seven games. Six of those eight points have come with the extra man, as the 33-year-old forward's rediscovered his ability on the power play after contributing only three power-play points in his first 26 appearances. Even with this recent improvement, Pavelski's seven goals and 21 points in 33 games represent a massive disappointment after four consecutive seasons with at least 29 goals and 68 points.
