Pavelski (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Ducks, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.

Although Pavelski won't play Friday, he's still considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Monday against the Red Wings. Gustav Nyquist will continue to skate on the Sharks' top line until Pavelski is ready to rejoin the lineup.