Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Unavailable Monday

Pavelski (head) won't be in the lineup versus Colorado on Monday for Game 6, but was able to join his teammates on the ice for the morning skate, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Pavelski is certainly making progress, which leaves open the door for the world-class center to return should Game 7 be necessary Wednesday. The Wisconsin native will miss his sixth straight outing after suffering a scary head injury in Game 7 versus Vegas. Pavelski notched two goals and two helpers, including four power-play points, in the opening round and will no doubt bolster the Sharks' attack as soon as cleared to play.