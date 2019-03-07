Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Will dress Thursday
Pavelski (illness) will rejoin the action Thursday against the Canadiens, Sheng Peng of The Hockey News reports.
Pavelski's presence at morning skate was a fairly clear indication that he would draw in, but now his status for the contest can be officially confirmed. The star pivot has turned up the heat since the All-Star break, notching nine goals and 16 points over 14 contests. He and the Sharks will likely be tasked with beating star netminder Carey Price, who has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last nine starts.
