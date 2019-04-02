Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Will return Tuesday
Pavelski (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Paul Gackle of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pavelski's absence will end at seven, as the captain retakes his spot in the top six and on the power play in Vancouver. The veteran pivot has surpassed 60 points for the sixth consecutive season (eight minus lockout season). He's slated to skate on the top line alongside Logan Couture and Timo Meier on the top line.
