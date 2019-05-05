Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Will travel to Colorado

Pavelski (head) is questionable for Monday's game in Colorado but will travel with the team, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.

Pavelski has not suited up yet during this second-round matchup against the Avalanche but his Sharks are up 3-2 anyway. Still, the team will gladly accept their captain back in the lineup when he's healthy. Pavelski has been skating with the team which means he has a decent chance at playing in Game 6. More information on his status will be available Monday.

