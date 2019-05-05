Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Will travel to Colorado
Pavelski (head) is questionable for Monday's game in Colorado but will travel with the team, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.
Pavelski has not suited up yet during this second-round matchup against the Avalanche but his Sharks are up 3-2 anyway. Still, the team will gladly accept their captain back in the lineup when he's healthy. Pavelski has been skating with the team which means he has a decent chance at playing in Game 6. More information on his status will be available Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...