Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Won't play Monday
Pavelski (undisclosed) will not return Monday against Detroit, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
San Jose's captain will sit for the fourth consecutive game with his mysterious injury. He doesn't appear to have a timetable to return right now, with his next chance at suiting up coming Thursday against Chicago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...