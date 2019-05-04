Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Won't play Saturday
According to coach Peter DeBoer, Pavelski (head) has begun skating regularly, but he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Avalanche, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Pavelski is clearly making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Game 6 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Whether or not the veteran forward travels with the team Sunday will be a telling indication of his potential availability for Monday's game in Colorado.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...