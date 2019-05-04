Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Won't play Saturday

According to coach Peter DeBoer, Pavelski (head) has begun skating regularly, but he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Avalanche, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Pavelski is clearly making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Game 6 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Whether or not the veteran forward travels with the team Sunday will be a telling indication of his potential availability for Monday's game in Colorado.