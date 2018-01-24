Sharks' Joe Thornton: Awaiting MRI results

Thornton underwent an MRI after getting hurt in overtime against the the Jets on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Thornton struggled to make his way off the ice and immediately headed into the locker room after sustaining an apparent knee injury. Fans and owners alike will be eagerly awaiting the results of his MRI, but his status versus the Rangers on Thursday should probably be considered questionable, at best. Even if everything comes back fine, the Sharks may decide to shut the veteran down until after the All-Star break, just to be safe.