Sharks' Joe Thornton: Back in action
Thornton (knee) will return to action Tuesday night against the visiting Rangers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Thornton barely logged 30 minutes of ice time between the season's first two games before aggravating his surgically repaired knee. Even at 39 years old, Jumbo Joe should be able to maintain a top-six lineup position as long as he's healthy enough to do what he does best -- setting up his teammates for an abundance of scoring opportunities. Thornton ranks 12th all-time in helpers with 1,031 of those in just 1,495 career contests between the Bruins and Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.