Sharks' Joe Thornton: Back in point column

Thornton dished out two even-strength assists and had five shots in Tuesday's win 5-4 over the Jets.

Thornton has been on fire for the Sharks recently, racking up 11 points in his last 11 games. More points could be expected for the 39-year-old, as he's averaged 1:44 of power-play time this campaign. With 42 points in 61 games, Thornton has been a solid fantasy producer, even at the back end of his career.