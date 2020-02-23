Sharks' Joe Thornton: Big outburst prior to trade day
Thornton scored two goals Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Jumbo Joe hadn't scored in his 14 previous games. And it was his first road goal in 2020. Thornton has admitted it's tempting to get traded to a contender. After all, he's in his 22nd season and is yet to win it all. Some of the rumored destinations include Boston, Colorado, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Pittsburgh. Thornton's fantasy value is negligible -- four goals and 27 points in 61 games just don't make a dent in most leagues.
