Sharks' Joe Thornton: Buries fifth goal

Thornton scored a goal on three shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Thornton's pass attempt late in the third period deflected off of Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson and into the net for the Sharks' fifth and final goal of the game. It was also Thornton's fifth tally this year -- he's up to 28 points, 69 shots and 32 PIM through 65 contests. It's highly unlikely the 40-year-old center comes anywhere near last year's 51-point output, but Thornton's offense could be worth a look in deep formats.