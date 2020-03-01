Sharks' Joe Thornton: Buries fifth goal
Thornton scored a goal on three shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
Thornton's pass attempt late in the third period deflected off of Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson and into the net for the Sharks' fifth and final goal of the game. It was also Thornton's fifth tally this year -- he's up to 28 points, 69 shots and 32 PIM through 65 contests. It's highly unlikely the 40-year-old center comes anywhere near last year's 51-point output, but Thornton's offense could be worth a look in deep formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.