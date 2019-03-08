Sharks' Joe Thornton: Buries game-winner
Thornton scored his 14th goal of the season, and it stood as the decisive tally in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.
Thornton hadn't scored since his hat trick on Feb. 18, but he did have four assists in his previous six games before Thursday's goal. Thornton added a plus-3 rating in the contest. The 39-year-old center has 39 points in 58 games this season, and can still provide some value to fantasy owners in deeper formats without an emphasis on physical play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...