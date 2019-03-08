Sharks' Joe Thornton: Buries game-winner

Thornton scored his 14th goal of the season, and it stood as the decisive tally in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Thornton hadn't scored since his hat trick on Feb. 18, but he did have four assists in his previous six games before Thursday's goal. Thornton added a plus-3 rating in the contest. The 39-year-old center has 39 points in 58 games this season, and can still provide some value to fantasy owners in deeper formats without an emphasis on physical play.