Sharks' Joe Thornton: Centering top line
Thornton opened training camp skating alongside Evander Kane and Joe Pavelski, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports.
The 39-year-old is fully recovered from a knee injury suffered last January and appears eager to get the 2018-19 season underway. In fact, had the Sharks defeated the Golden Knights in last year's playoffs, Thornton is confident he would've been healthy enough to return. Nonetheless, the "grizzly" veteran will look to continue racking up the assists in 2018-19 and figures to spend the majority of his time centering Evander Kane and longtime teammate, Joe Pavelski on San Jose's top line. Expect 60-70 points, possibly more if Thornton can stay healthy.
