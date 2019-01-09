Sharks' Joe Thornton: Contributes to home rout
Thornton scored a fortuitous goal in Tuesday's 7-2 home win over the Oilers.
Thornton's eighth goal of the season deflected off a defenseman's skate and went past goalie Mikko Koskinen. The 39-year-old center has an appreciable offensive total comprised of 20 points through 36 games.
