Sharks' Joe Thornton: Contributes to home rout

Thornton scored a fortuitous goal in Tuesday's 7-2 home win over the Oilers.

Thornton's eighth goal of the season deflected off a defenseman's skate and went past goalie Mikko Koskinen. The 39-year-old center has an appreciable offensive total comprised of 20 points through 36 games.

