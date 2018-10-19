Sharks' Joe Thornton: Could miss upcoming road trip
Thornton (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's clash with the Islanders and could miss the team's ensuing three-game road trip, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
If Thornton stays back in San Jose, he would not be available for the lineup until Oct. 30 versus the Rangers at the earliest. The center continues to skate on his surgically-repaired knee, however, the team has yet to provide a specific timeline for when he might be eligible to suit up. Until Jumbo Joe is given the green light to play, Joe Pavelski figures to center the top line with Logan Couture anchoring the second.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...