Sharks' Joe Thornton: Could miss upcoming road trip

Thornton (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's clash with the Islanders and could miss the team's ensuing three-game road trip, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

If Thornton stays back in San Jose, he would not be available for the lineup until Oct. 30 versus the Rangers at the earliest. The center continues to skate on his surgically-repaired knee, however, the team has yet to provide a specific timeline for when he might be eligible to suit up. Until Jumbo Joe is given the green light to play, Joe Pavelski figures to center the top line with Logan Couture anchoring the second.