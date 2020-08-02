Per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, Thornton is in Switzerland and could opt to play there this fall prior to the 2020-21 NHL season.

Jumbo Joe regularly spends offseason time in Switzerland with his family, so this seems like a logical scenario to help him stay in game shape given that the Sharks won't return until December, at the earliest. Kurz also relayed that Thornton will start skating soon but doesn't have any plans solidified regarding where he might suit up next. The 41-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent, so there's no guarantee that his next NHL game will be in a teal sweater, either.