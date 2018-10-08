Sharks' Joe Thornton: Dealing with infection
Thornton (knee) sustained no structural damage to his knee and is currently suffering from an infection, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
While it's certainly good news for Thornton that he didn't re-injure his structurally repaired knee, there is no indication when the all-star player might be ready to return to the ice. In the meantime, Joe Pavelski will slide over to a center role on the top line -- something he has done often with Jumbo Joe out of the lineup.
