Sharks' Joe Thornton: Delivers winning goal
Thornton scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over Dallas.
Thornton's third-period tally gave his team a 3-1 lead and turned into the game-winner when the visiting Stars managed to get one back. It looks like the undisclosed injury that put Thornton's status for this one in question was nothing serious, so deploy Jumbo Joe as you normally would moving forward.
