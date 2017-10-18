Sharks' Joe Thornton: Dominant in home win
Thornton manufactured a goal to complement a power-play assist as well as a plus-2 rating in Tuesday night's 5-2 home win over the Canadiens.
The Habs cannot buy a win at the Shark Tank, as it's there that they've dropped 11 consecutive games. Jumbo Joe snapped a three-game pointless streak before producing his first two-point effort of the young season. As an alternate captain, the 38-year-old will be leaned on heavily to help Team Teal improve upon its 2-3-0 record and once again stay relevant in the Pacific Division.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Makes preseason debut•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Ready to rock•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Returning to San Jose on one-year deal•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Unprotected for expansion draft•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Will be ready for start of 2017-18 campaign•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Undergoing surgery Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...