Sharks' Joe Thornton: Dominant in home win

Thornton manufactured a goal to complement a power-play assist as well as a plus-2 rating in Tuesday night's 5-2 home win over the Canadiens.

The Habs cannot buy a win at the Shark Tank, as it's there that they've dropped 11 consecutive games. Jumbo Joe snapped a three-game pointless streak before producing his first two-point effort of the young season. As an alternate captain, the 38-year-old will be leaned on heavily to help Team Teal improve upon its 2-3-0 record and once again stay relevant in the Pacific Division.