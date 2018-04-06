Sharks' Joe Thornton: Doubtful to start playoffs
Thornton (knee) is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoffs, Kevin Kurz of The Athletics reports.
The Sharks have gotten used to being without Thornton, as the veteran center has been out since Jan. 23. There was a time when the thought was that he'd be able to return for the end of the regular season, but now it seems likely that he won't even be ready to start the playoffs. The fact that the 38-year-old has been called doubtful for Game 1 doesn't mean he'll be ready for Game 2, either. It could be a while before Jumbo Joe is back.
