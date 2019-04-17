Sharks' Joe Thornton: Eligible to return
Thornton (suspension) has served his one-game ban and is eligible to play in Game 5 against Vegas on Thursday.
Thornton was lucky to get off with just a one-game suspension after making contact with the head of Tomas Nosek. Prior to his ban, Jumbo Joe was riding a six-game point streak in which he racked up one goal and six helpers. The veteran figures to slot back into the third-line center role for Game 5.
