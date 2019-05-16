Sharks' Joe Thornton: Erupts with three points
Thornton scored twice and added a helper and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3.
Thornton's second goal came in the second period, which made it a 3-1 for the Sharks at the time, but the Blues would end the frame with a 4-3 lead before the Sharks got goals from Logan Couture and Erik Karlsson to complete their comeback. Thornton has produced four goals and six helpers in 16 contests during the playoffs, providing valuable depth scoring as well as veteran experience for the Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...