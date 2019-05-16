Sharks' Joe Thornton: Erupts with three points

Thornton scored twice and added a helper and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3.

Thornton's second goal came in the second period, which made it a 3-1 for the Sharks at the time, but the Blues would end the frame with a 4-3 lead before the Sharks got goals from Logan Couture and Erik Karlsson to complete their comeback. Thornton has produced four goals and six helpers in 16 contests during the playoffs, providing valuable depth scoring as well as veteran experience for the Sharks.