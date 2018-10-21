Sharks' Joe Thornton: Expected to join road trip
Thornton (knee) will join San Jose on its upcoming three-game road trip but may not play, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Thornton hasn't played since Oct. 5 after aggravating his surgically-repaired knee. The 21-year veteran is obviously nearing his return if he's set to join the Sharks on a road trip, but his official return date is still up in the air.
