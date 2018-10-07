Sharks' Joe Thornton: Experiencing swelling in knee

Thornton (knee) was placed on the IR after experiencing swelling in his surgically-repaired right knee, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.

Jumbo Joe missed nearly half of the 2017-18 campaign after tearing both his ACL and MCL in January. The 39-year-old center was healthy to start this season, but the Sharks would rather be overly cautious when it comes to his health this season.