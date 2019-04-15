Sharks' Joe Thornton: Faces discipline hearing
Thornton will be subjected to a league hearing Monday for an Illegal Check to the head of Tomas Nosek in Sunday's Game 3 against Vegas.
The hit occurred in the second period when Thornton appeared to blind-side check Nosek, and was only assessed a two-minute penalty for Illegal Check to the head. Thornton doesn't have a history of questionable hits or suspension, so that will certainly help his cause as to whether he gets handed a suspension or not. It wouldn't be surprising to see a suspension, given the league's intolerance of head hits, even if it occurred in the playoffs.
