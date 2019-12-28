Sharks' Joe Thornton: Finally finds twine
Thornton scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Thornton went 38 games without a goal to start the year prior to tallying in the second period Friday. He's up to 14 points with a minus-8 rating and 41 shots on goal this year. The 40-year-old isn't likely to have much fantasy appeal in standard formats.
