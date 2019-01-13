Sharks' Joe Thornton: Finds net against Senators
Thornton scored for the third time in four nights Saturday, helping his team to a 4-1 win over Ottawa.
At 39 years old, Thornton might not be the player he once was, but he's still fairly effective. He's in the groove at the moment, so it's a good idea to grab him at a low price in daily leagues and hope he can keep producing.
