Sharks' Joe Thornton: First hat trick in nine years

Thornton scored a trio of goals in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins on Monday.

Thornton's last hat trick came in October of 2010. Thornton has always been more of a playmaker, but he has 13 goals and 21 assists in 51 games while playing mostly on the third line. With five points and four PIM in his last four games, he's heating up for the playoff push.