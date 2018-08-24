Sharks' Joe Thornton: Free of injury before camp

Thornton (knee) is healthy ahead of training camp.

Jumbo Joe signed a one-year, $5 million contract extension in July. The celebrated veteran center will be looking to avoid a knee injury -- or any other injury for that matter -- for the first time in three seasons. Thornton added 13 goals and 23 assists over 47 games in 2017-18 to show that he can still get it done offensively when healthy.