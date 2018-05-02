Sharks' Joe Thornton: Game-time call Wednesday

Thornton (knee) has been deemed a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 4 against Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Strangely, being listed as a game-time decision is the least murky aspect regarding Thornton's status Wednesday. During the day's morning skate, the former MVP centered the team's top line, which would seem to indicate his readiness. However, following practice, head coach Peter DeBoer refused to comment on lineup specifics while Thornton himself said he would not play. This scenario is one that should be continually monitored, as a top line of Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane could really rack up some points.