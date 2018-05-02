Sharks' Joe Thornton: Game-time call Wednesday
Thornton (knee) has been deemed a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 4 against Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Strangely, being listed as a game-time decision is the least murky aspect regarding Thornton's status Wednesday. During the day's morning skate, the former MVP centered the team's top line, which would seem to indicate his readiness. However, following practice, head coach Peter DeBoer refused to comment on lineup specifics while Thornton himself said he would not play. This scenario is one that should be continually monitored, as a top line of Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane could really rack up some points.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...