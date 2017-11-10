Sharks' Joe Thornton: Garners assist

Thornton picked up a helper on the Sharks' lone goal in Wednesday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Lightning.

While Thornton may be stuck in a five-game goal drought, he has managed to snag a trio of assists. Despite averaging 4:09 of ice time with the man advantage, the veteran has just four power-play points to show for it. Even if Jumbo Joe continues to struggle to find the back of the net, he has likely earned the benefit of the doubt and should continue to log significant minutes in a top-six role.