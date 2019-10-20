Sharks' Joe Thornton: Garners power-play assist

Thornton picked up a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Thornton has struggled a bit to start the year, with only three helpers and a minus-6 rating in eight games. He also has 14 PIM and just eight shots on goal. The 40-year-old is more known for play-making than scoring, but given his age, a drop in production from the 51 points he had last year would not be a surprise.