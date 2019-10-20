Sharks' Joe Thornton: Garners power-play assist
Thornton picked up a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.
Thornton has struggled a bit to start the year, with only three helpers and a minus-6 rating in eight games. He also has 14 PIM and just eight shots on goal. The 40-year-old is more known for play-making than scoring, but given his age, a drop in production from the 51 points he had last year would not be a surprise.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.