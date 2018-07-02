Sharks' Joe Thornton: Gets one-year deal from Sharks on birthday
Thornton (knee) signed a one-year, $5 million contract to remain with the Sharks on Monday, Chris Johnston of Spotsnet reports.
Thornton sustained a torn ACL and MCL in each of the last two seasons. Showing tremendous resolve, Jumbo Joe did the unthinkable by toughing out the injury and taking to the ice during the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. However, he wouldn't end up getting such an opportunity in San Jose's most recent playoff run. The burly veteran -- who turned 39 years old Monday -- has accumulated 397 goals and 1,030 assists (12th all-time) over 1,493 career contests between the Bruins and Sharks.
