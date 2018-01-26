Sharks' Joe Thornton: Goes under knife
Per general manager Doug Wilson, Thornton underwent an arthroscopic procedure Thursday to address an issue with his right MCL and is out indefinitely, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This isn't the news the Sharks or Jumbo's owners were hoping to receive, as the MRI Thornton underwent earlier this week evidently revealed he would require surgery to correct the issue with his right knee. No timetable has been set for Thornton's return to game action at this time, but San Jose should release another update on the 38-year-old pivot's status once he's able to resume skating.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...