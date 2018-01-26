Sharks' Joe Thornton: Goes under the knife

Per general manager Doug Wilson, Thornton underwent an arthroscopic procedure Thursday to address an issue with his right MCL and is out indefinitely, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This isn't the news the Sharks or Jumbo's owners were hoping to receive, as the MRI Thornton underwent earlier this week evidently revealed he would require surgery to correct the issue with his right knee. No timetable has been set for Thornton's return to game action at this time, but San Jose should release another update on the 38-year-old pivot's status once he's able to resume skating.