Sharks' Joe Thornton: Good to go
Thornton (undisclosed) is on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Thornton is expected to slot into his usual spot in the lineup, skating on San Jose's third line and second power-play unit against Dallas. The 39-year-old has remained a solid depth scorer at his advanced age for the Sharks this campaign, notching four goals and 12 points in 23 appearances.
