Sharks' Joe Thornton: Grabs two helpers Friday

Thornton generated two assists -- including a power-play apple Friday night against the Golden Knights, but the Sharks lost 5-4 in overtime.

Jumbo's been wildly inconsistent and this was only his second multi-point game of the season. Once an elite option, Thornton has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) with five combined goals and assists on the man advantage through 21 games.

