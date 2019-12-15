Sharks' Joe Thornton: Helpers in consecutive outings

Thornton supplied an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Thornton set up Tomas Hertl for the opening tally at 10:50 of the first period. Thornton now has 12 assists in 35 games this season, while still in search of his first goal. His lowest goal output in a season was three in his rookie year of 1997-98, and he hasn't been under 10 since 2016-17, when he scored seven.