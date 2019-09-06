Sharks' Joe Thornton: Inks one-year deal with San Jose

Thornton signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Sharks on Friday.

Thornton had already made it clear that he planned on returning to San Jose for another season in June, so it was really only a matter of time until he put pen to paper. Entering his age-40 season, it's safe to assume Jumbo Joe will be taking on a reduced role in 2019-20, but he proved that he can still be highly effective while logging limited minutes last campaign, racking up 16 goals and 51 points in 73 games while averaging a career-low 15:33 of ice time per contest. Thornton's playing time may continue to decline this year, but he'll be a major contributor for the Sharks on the power play, and should still be good for double-digit goals and at least 40 points.