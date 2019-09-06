Sharks' Joe Thornton: Inks one-year deal with San Jose
Thornton signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Sharks on Friday.
Thornton had already made it clear that he planned on returning to San Jose for another season in June, so it was really only a matter of time until he put pen to paper. Entering his age-40 season, it's safe to assume Jumbo Joe will be taking on a reduced role in 2019-20, but he proved that he can still be highly effective while logging limited minutes last campaign, racking up 16 goals and 51 points in 73 games while averaging a career-low 15:33 of ice time per contest. Thornton's playing time may continue to decline this year, but he'll be a major contributor for the Sharks on the power play, and should still be good for double-digit goals and at least 40 points.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.