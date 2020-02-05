Sharks' Joe Thornton: Joins 1,500 point club
Thornton dished a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
With the two helpers, Thornton picked up his 1,500th point. The 40-year-old is just the 14th player in league history to reach that mark, doing so in 1,620 games. In 2019-20, Thornton has 22 points, 56 shots on goal and a minus-12 rating through 54 outings.
