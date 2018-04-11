Sharks' Joe Thornton: Leaves himself chance for Round 1 return
Thornton (knee) could possibly make his return to action during San Jose's first-round series with Anaheim, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Thornton has been out since late January due to an MCL injury which required surgery. Apparently, Thornton won't make a decision on his readiness until he feels that his knee is healthy and stable enough to withstand the strain of a grueling Stanley Cup push. Jumbo Joe sounded upbeat when speaking about his outlook for the playoffs, stating that his rehab is "coming along real nice." Expect San Jose to provide additional updates as they become available.
