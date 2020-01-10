Sharks' Joe Thornton: Lights lamp on power play
Thornton scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Thornton's tally at 13:28 of the second period put the Sharks ahead 2-0, and it would stand as the game-winning goal. The 40-year-old center has two goals and five helpers over his last eight games, a sudden surge after a slow start to the campaign. He's at 19 points and 48 shots on goal through 46 games, but the veteran will be expected to pick up some of the slack both on the ice and in the locker room in the absence of Logan Couture (ankle).
