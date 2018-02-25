Sharks' Joe Thornton: Likely to return by season's end
Thornton (knee) is still expected to return by the end of the season, The Mercury News reports.
The bearded one's name surfaced in the context of speculating how busy the Sharks might be ahead of Monday's trade deadline, and Paul Gackle of the Mercury News opines that Jumbo Joe's anticipated return "could be more impactful than anyone who's available on the trade market." Thornton has been out since Jan. 23, and the Bruins -- his former team -- acquired Rick Nash from the Rangers on Sunday, making the trade pool a bit more shallow for Sharks GM Doug Wilson, who tends to make a big splash with his transactions.
